DDC member booked for allegedly assaulting two revenue officers in north Kashmir’s Bandipora

Bandipora, July 4: A member of the District Development Council (DDC)-the recently set up district level councils by the J&K government for local governance- in north Kashmir's Bandipora district was booked on Saturday for allegedly assaulting two senior revenue officials, sources told Greater Kashmir.

According to the sources, Ghulam Mohi-ud-din, the accused, a DDC member from Arin constituency of the district “manhandled and assaulted” Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) and concerned Tehsildar while the duo was deployed on a road survey at Kudhara village of the constituency on Saturday.

While the survey was going on, Mohi-ud-Din, as per local sources arrived on the spot and started an argument with the officers.