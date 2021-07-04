DDC member booked for allegedly assaulting two revenue officers in north Kashmir’s Bandipora

Bandipora, July 4: A member of the District Development Council (DDC)-the recently set up district level councils by the J&K government for local governance- in north Kashmir's Bandipora district was booked on Saturday for allegedly assaulting two senior revenue officials, sources told Greater Kashmir.
According to the sources, Ghulam Mohi-ud-din, the accused, a DDC member from Arin constituency of the district “manhandled and assaulted” Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) and concerned Tehsildar while the duo was deployed on a road survey at Kudhara village of the constituency on Saturday.
While the survey was going on, Mohi-ud-Din, as per local sources arrived on the spot and started an argument with the officers.
“In the heat of the argument, he grabbed the collar of an officer and manhandled both,” a local source said.
A senior local police officer while confirming the DDC member’s arrest, told Greater Kashmir that an FIR no 107/2021 under section 307, 353, 392 IPC has been registered against him at police station Bandipora over the complaint of the ‘manhandled’ Tehsildar. Further investigation into the matter has been initiated, he added.
Pertinently, Mohi-ud-Din had won the Arin constituency as an independent candidate and later joined the Apni Party.