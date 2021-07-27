DDC member Rafiabad Parmeet Kaur joins Apni Party

Srinagar, July 27: DDC Member Rafiabad territorial constituency of Baramulla district, Parmeet Kaur on Tuesday joined Apni Party at its office in Lal Chowk Srinagar in presence of the party leadership.

A party handout said that welcoming the new entrant into the party fold, Apni Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari expressed satisfaction over the young generation joining the political mainstream with a vision to make Jammu and Kashmir a progressive and developed region in the country.

“Apni Party is an inimitable political platform which is open to everyone who wishes to serve the people of J&K. Unlike other traditional political parties of J&K that have been viciously plagued with family hegemony and abominable nepotism, Apni Party is free from such vices and has always put its efforts to raise the pressing concerns of the people,” he said.