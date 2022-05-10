DDC members, PRI representatives call on Advisor Bhatnagar

Srinagar, May 10: DDC members, PRI representatives and several public delegations today called on Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar at Civil Secretariat here and apprised him about various issues and concerns pertaining to their areas.
A delegation of DDC members from Ganderbal, interacted with the Advisor and raised several issues of public importance with him.
Similarly, a delegation of Sarpanches, Panches, NGO’s, of Sub-division Gool, Ramban met Advisor and raised several Developmental issues of their area with the Advisor. They demanded that the road under PMGSY from Jaman to Gagra should be completed at the earliest besides the link road towards Jamia Masjid Gool should also be completed. They also demanded compensation for land given for Gool-Tata Pani road.
The delegation further demanded that all the vacant posts in different educational institutions of the sub-division should be filled at the earliest.
Likewise, a delegation of Mohalla Intizamiya Committee, Naribal Soura, also met the Advisor and apprised him about the issues of their area. They demanded restoration of link road at Naribal towards Maternity Hospital Soura.
Apart from these delegations, several individuals and public representatives from Baramulla, Sopore, Srinagar, Kokernag and other areas also met the Advisor and raised several issues of public importance with him.
The Advisor while interacting with DDC members, PRI representatives and other public delegations assured them that all of their genuine issues will be resolved on priority.