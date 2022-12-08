DDC re-poll: Close contest expected as counting of votes begins for Drugmulla, Hajin-A constituencies

Srinagar, Dec 8: The counting process for two much talked about DDC constituencies, Drugmulla in Kupwara and Hajin (A) in Bandipora, goes underway with supporters of respective candidates already lined up outside the counting centres anticipating the final results to be out at any moment.

The polling held on December 5, 2022 (Monday) in the two constituencies simultaneously, saw days of intense road-side and door-to-door campaigning. The supporters, especially women folk, braving severe chill came out of their homes in groups to vote for their respective candidates.

As Hajin (A) in Bandipora saw a voter turnout of 53.27%, with 4708 males and 3982 females out of 16000 electorate the Drugmulla in Kupwara however witnessed less voter percentage. Out of a total of 32000 electorate, Drugmulla recorded 32.73% turnout as 5624 males and 5109 females came out to exercise their right of franchise.