DDC re-poll: Independent candidate Aamina Majeed prevails over her rival by 39 votes to clinch Drugmulla constituency

Srinagar, Dec 8: Independent candidate Advocate Aamina Majeed has been declared as winner, albeit with a bare margin, for DDC election in Drugmulla constituency.
News agency GNS reported that Aamina, which people believe received support from the National Conference, secured a total of 3259 votes against her nearest rival candidate of Peoples Conference Shabnam Rehman who got 3220 votes – leaving a difference of mere 39 votes between the two.
On the other hand Apni Party candidate Hameeda Begum secured 1474, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Shakeela Akhter got 877, Shabroz Hassan from INC 746, Rifat Jan Independent 612, Rafiqa Bano Independent 123, Hafeeza Begum Independent 62, Gulshan Begum Independent 34 and Saima Begum Independent 28.
Out of 10675 votes polled, a total of 240 were declared as invalid.