DDC re-poll: Independent candidate Aamina Majeed prevails over her rival by 39 votes to clinch Drugmulla constituency

Srinagar, Dec 8: Independent candidate Advocate Aamina Majeed has been declared as winner, albeit with a bare margin, for DDC election in Drugmulla constituency.

News agency GNS reported that Aamina, which people believe received support from the National Conference, secured a total of 3259 votes against her nearest rival candidate of Peoples Conference Shabnam Rehman who got 3220 votes – leaving a difference of mere 39 votes between the two.