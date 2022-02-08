'DDC standing committee in Shopian unconstitutional'

Shopian, Feb 8: The members of District Development Council (DDC) Shopian from National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday termed the move of forming the standing committee on various subjects "unconstitutional and arbitrary"
The DDC Shopian, which met on February 4 formed five standing committees on finance, development, public works, health and education, and welfare.
According to the minutes of the meeting issued by Additional Deputy Development Commissioner, who is also the Chief Executive Officer DDC Shopian, all the 14 members of the council participated in the meeting.
However, the members from both NC and PDP said that they were clueless about the formation of the committees and termed the constitution as "unconstitutional and arbitrary".
Raja Waheed, a DDC memeber from PDP, said that no member from the party was invited to the meeting."I am unaware about this meeting and I was taken aback to see my name in the minutes of the meeting," he said.
Aijaz Ahmad Mir, former PDP MLA and DDC member representing Zainpora DDC territorial constituency, said that the standing committees had been formed "unconstitutionally and undemocratically".
"In the first place, they have not invited all the members to the meeting. Furthermore, same members have been appointed to more than one committee," Mir said.
He said that he was clueless about the election to these committees.
Abdul Hameed Sheikh Gujjar, NC's DDC member also said that the members from his party were not invited to the meeting.An official said that the meeting was convened via virtual mode and a few members were asked to intimate their fellow members.
Presently, the council includes six members from Apni Party, four from NC, three from PDP and one independent.