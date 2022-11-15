‘Non-local’ found dead in Srinagar’s Soura: Police

Srinagar, Nov 15: An unidentified body, suspected to be of a non-local, was found lying on a road in Soura area of Srinagar, police said today.
A police official said that prime facie, the death doesn’t seem natural.
“One unidentified dead body seemingly of a non-local was found lying on road in soura area of Srinagar. Prima facie seems unnatural death. Inquest proceedings started under CrPC 174. Body sent for post-mortem. Public is requested to inform Soura PS for identification of deceased,” the police said in the tweet.