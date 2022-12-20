Death of elderly man while waiting in queue

Majid said the benefit of old age pension scheme is availed by the poor, old and infirm people but the number of formalities prescribed would be impossible to be completed by the poor and aged people, most are whom are either bed ridden, unable to take rounds of several government offices. Most of the beneficiaries are returning home after days without getting their details uploaded to the official site. Instead of enhancing the quantum old age and widow pension, the Government is in a mood to deny this benefit to lot many people in Jammu and Kashmir. There is lot of resentment amongst people in this regard, he said, demanding immediate withdrawal of the new instructions.

CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami reiterated the demand for simplifying the whole process. He expressed dismay over hardships being faced by the disabled, widows, divorcees, old age pensioners, transgenders, downtrodden and other destitute who are getting meager pensions through the Social Welfare Department in online registration.