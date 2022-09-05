Debates, essay competitions in J-K for inculcating Gandhian values: LG

"Some time back, some people have committed the heinous crime of killing innocent teachers. The security forces are doing their job but I think the time has come now for the society to stand against such crimes. Too much blood of innocents has been spilled in Jammu and Kashmir. If we can't do anything else, we can at least condemn it," the LG said.



He was referring to killing of two teachers, a Sikh and a Kashmiri Pandit woman, in a school in Eidgah area of the city last year and another Hindu teacher, who was shot dead earlier this year in Kulgam district.

