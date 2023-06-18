Decayed chinar tree poses threat to students, people in Handwara

Kupwara, June 18: The residents of Warpora Magam in north Kashmir’s Handwara Sub District Wednesday said that the decayed chinar tree at the boundary wall of Upper Primary School Warpora poses threat to the students studying here.
They said that the decayed chinar tree also poses a threat to the people traveling on Handwara-Pahaldaji road. The residents said that the students and people were under constant threat due to this decayed tree but the concerned authorities were watching as mute spectators.
“I am unable to figure out why concerned authorities are reluctant to cut down this decayed tree. Are they waiting for any untoward incident to happen,” Shanawaz Lone, a local social activist, told Greater Kashmir.
“We have many times approached concerned authorities for cutting down the tree but to no avail” he added. The residents have sought the immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara in this regard so that any possible untoward incident may be thwarted.