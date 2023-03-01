Decaying poles, dangling electricity wires pose threat to Handwara’s Bungam residents

Kupwara, Mar 1: The residents of Bungam village in north Kashmir’s Handwara Sub District Wednesday expressed strong resentment against authorities for failing to upgrade the basic transmission infrastructure in the area thus putting them to a lot of hardships.
The residents said that they were living under constant threat due to low-lying transmission lines, which according to them, were tied to rooftops of residential houses and trees at several places in the area.
The residents said that the electric poles were installed decades ago in the area and most of them have got damaged but nothing is being done by the department to replace the old poles. They said that the electric wires have also got damaged in the entire village which consists of over hundred households.
The residents also complained about the presence of the least number of linemen in the area due to which they are subjected to hardships.
They said that with only one transformer for over hundred households they are subjected to regular power cuts. They demanded a new transformer for the village.
Residents alleged that even after approaching the concerned authorities on multiple occasions they are yet to see any action being taken on ground.
Assistant Executive Engineer PDD Langate Division Mohammad Shafi told Greater Kashmir that a new transformer has been sanctioned for the village which will ease out hardships of people. Regarding new poles, he said that some will be replaced soon and the remaining will be replaced later.