Deceased health officer’s daughter dedicates critical care ambulance to Anantnag people

Anantnag, June 4: In a noble gesture, the daughter of deceased health officer Dr Nazir Ahmed Hakeem Friday donated a critical care ambulance to Maternity and Childcare Hospital (MCCH) Anantnag in memory of her father.
Hailing from Wanpoh area of Anantnag.
Dr Hakeem served as Block Medical Officer (BMO) and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in various districts of south Kashmir for a long time. He retired as deputy director health services in the year 2013 and passed away in 2021. The ambulance is specially designated for children who require intensive care to transport.
It was handed over by Dr Hakeem’s daughter Tamana Nazir to the hospital authorities on her fathers second death anniversary.
Present on the occasion were Principal GMC Anantnag, Dr Tariq Qureshi; Head department of Pediatrics Dr Sheikh Mushtaq and in-charge MS, MCCH- Dr Shafi Malik.
Tamana said the ambulance was a small gesture on her part to the people of south Kashmir, for whom her father dedicated all his life.
“My father ran the administrative affairs of the hospitals in major portions of his service, and from what I observed he had a passion to serve the poor and needy,” she said.
Tamana, an IT postgraduate said her father always prioritized the healthcare of south Kashmir and wanted it to reduce referrals to Srinagar hospitals. Dr Tariq Qureshi hailed the daughter of Dr Hakeem for the initiative.