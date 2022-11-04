Deceptive politics by traditional parties landed thousands of our young boys either in jails or in graveyards: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President urged people not to fall prey to the deceptive politics of the traditional political parties anymore. He stated that the political leaders who were at the helm of affairs in the past have always misled masses through false promises and emotional slogans. “For their electoral gains, these parties and their leaders used to allure you on the name deceiving slogans like autonomy and self-rule. They did not mean to fulfill their promises, instead they rendered you helpless and in a pathetic situation. Their deceiving politics and emotional slogans landed thousands of our young boys either in jails or in the graveyards,”he said

He advised people not to fall into the trap of ruthless politicians anymore. He said, “Now, it is your responsibility to tell these so called leaders that enough is enough. They will come to you again with the false promises, but you must refuse to fall into their trap this time. You should vote smartly, now. You should make sure that you elect only those who are capable to raise your life standard, and work for the development of this land.”