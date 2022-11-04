Deceptive politics by traditional parties landed thousands of our young boys either in jails or in graveyards: Altaf Bukhari

Baramulla, Nov 4: Apni Party (AP) President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday said that deceptive politics by traditional parties landed thousands” of our young boys either in jails or in the graveyards.”
He also said that deceptive politics by the traditional political parties have caused severe developmental deficit here, over the years.
Bukhari was addressing a public rally at Singhpora Pattan. Apni Party leaders received a grand reception by the people and the party workers at the rally venue.
Apni Party President urged people not to fall prey to the deceptive politics of the traditional political parties anymore. He stated that the political leaders who were at the helm of affairs in the past have always misled masses through false promises and emotional slogans. “For their electoral gains, these parties and their leaders used to allure you on the name deceiving slogans like autonomy and self-rule. They did not mean to fulfill their promises, instead they rendered you helpless and in a pathetic situation. Their deceiving politics and emotional slogans landed thousands of our young boys either in jails or in the graveyards,”he said
He advised people not to fall into the trap of ruthless politicians anymore. He said, “Now, it is your responsibility to tell these so called leaders that enough is enough. They will come to you again with the false promises, but you must refuse to fall into their trap this time. You should vote smartly, now. You should make sure that you elect only those who are capable to raise your life standard, and work for the development of this land.”
Emphasising on the restoration of peace, Bukhari said that people have been grappling with deaths ad bloodshed for the past more than 30 years. “The turmoil and violence have damaged our social fabric as well. We cannot afford further destruction, thus we need to ensure a peaceful environment, which will eventually pave a way for the prosperity of the people and the development here,”he added.
On the lack of development in J&K, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “Look at our education institutions. Most of our government schools lack buildings and other infrastructure, and even 80 percent of schools do not have proper washrooms for the students. The same is the condition of our hospitals and health centers.”
He promised that Apni party, if given the mandate to serve the people, will ensure social justice, equivalent development of all regions, and a corruption-free administration in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said, “We will change the scenario for good. We will focus on the development of all regions irrespective of the political and religious affiliations of the people. This land has a huge potential for economic growth and development. I assure you that Apni Party has a vision for the prosperity of the people.” Bukhari stated that unlike the conventional political parties, Apni Party does not believe in false promises. “Our politics and agenda is based on the truth. We will never deceive you through fake promises and emotional slogans, even if doing so does not fetch us electoral gains,”he said.