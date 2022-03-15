Decision deeply disappointing: ANC

Srinagar, Mar 15: Awami National Conference (ANC) President Khalida Shah Tuesday said that the Karnataka High Court’s decision to uphold the Hijab ban was deeply disappointing.
A statement of ANC issued here quoted Shah as saying that the decision was outright interference in the teachings of Islam.
“No court in this world can interfere in religious laws,” she said. “On one hand, we talk about empowering women but on other hand, we are denying them the right to choose a simple life.”
She said that it was not only a religious matter but also a fundamental right of Muslim women to wear a Hijab as was to put Sindoor by Hindus.
“This is only done to please BJP, RSS, and Bajrang Dal to stop Muslims from practising their religious duties,” she said and appealed to the Supreme Court to intervene and withhold the decision of the Karnataka High Court.