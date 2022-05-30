Decisive measures being taken to fight militancy in Kashmir: Dr Jitendra Singh

Srinagar: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday said that decisive measures are being taken to fight militancy, which is in last phase, in Kashmir.

He was talking to media persons on the sidelines of functions in Budgam.

“Militants are on the run and they are selecting soft targets. A decisive action is being taken against them. This action was not witnessed over the past few years. Overall this may be the last stage of militancy and that is why we are witnessing the huge number of tourists visiting Kashmir, ” Dr Singh said.