Decisive measures being taken to fight militancy in Kashmir: Dr Jitendra Singh
Srinagar: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday said that decisive measures are being taken to fight militancy, which is in last phase, in Kashmir.
He was talking to media persons on the sidelines of functions in Budgam.
“Militants are on the run and they are selecting soft targets. A decisive action is being taken against them. This action was not witnessed over the past few years. Overall this may be the last stage of militancy and that is why we are witnessing the huge number of tourists visiting Kashmir, ” Dr Singh said.
Responding to a question over the recent civilian killings, he said that from the beginning, Pakistan has been indulging in these mischievous acts but the decisive action is being taken against militancy.
Reacting to the remarks made by National Conference on arrival of tourists in past, the Union Minister said that it is an era of evidence based argument. “The number of tourist arrivals in past are with media and with us also,”he said.
“Get the previous figures of tourist arrivals in the valley and you can make an idea. Speak to the hoteliers, houseboat owners who struggled over the last few years”, Dr Singh said.