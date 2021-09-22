Decomposed body recovered in Kulgam suspected to be that of missing TA soldier

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the body was found wrapped in a blue colored tarpaulin near a BSNL tower in the orchard and it had decomposed to the extent that the skull was seen with flesh left in only a few parts.

While the body is beyond recognition, a police officer told GNS that as per the slain TA soldier's father, the body "seems to be” that of his son based on its hair and foot.

To verify the claim, police have decided to get the DNA sampling of the body done to identify it.

“The DNA test will surely reveal if the body is that of Shakir,” the officer said.

The slain TA soldier, Shakir Manzoor, 24, a rifleman with the 162 Battalion of Indian Army’s Territorial Army unit had on August 2, 2020 come home at Reshipora Shopian to celebrate Eid. He was driving back in his car to a nearby army camp where he was posted when he went missing.

An official statement issued the next day said that Shakir’s burnt car had been found in neighbouring Kulgam district: It was suspected that the soldier had been abducted by militants.