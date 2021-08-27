Dedicated investigation ends in criminal’s conviction: Justice Magrey

Addressing the five-day joint training programme on capacity building of J&K Police with National Investigation Agency (NIA) that concluded at Police Headquarters, Srinagar, Justice Magrey, who was the chief guest at the valedictory function said that he was glad to attend the programme of J&K Police officers and that he had seen the working of the J&K Police and its officers closely.

He said the J&K Police organisation was not only maintaining law and order in these difficult times during the last three decades but protecting the people of J&K.

Justice Magrey said that J&K Police had ensured peace and brotherhood amongst all the people living in the beautiful place.

He said that J&K Police had proved effective in dealing with the difficult situations because of the talented officers and officials.

Justice Magrey advised the Investigation Officers (IOs) to be very cautious while investigating different cases and that dedicated investigation ends in the conviction of a criminal in the court of law.

He impressed upon the participants to use knowledge, technique, and evidence to deliver as Police was the first respondent to a complainant or crime.

“The training undertaken by the police with the use of technology and gadgets will help in ensuring criminal cases including UAPA reach a logical end,” Justice Magrey said.

He said that full coordination and cooperation between prosecution and investigation officers was very important.

Justice Magrey appreciated the efforts of the Police headquarters under the guidance of DGP for organising the training for the IOs with the help of NIA which would go a long way to enhance the knowledge in investigation.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh in his welcome address said that he was sure that this five-day journey of learning would prove fruitful and useful for the trainees.

He said that with the kind cooperation of DG NIA they had been able to organise the second course on investigation of special crimes, especially UAPA cases within two month.

Singh said that most of the areas which were important for the investigation had been covered during the training programme and that presentations by the NIA officers were relevant and essential for the officers of J&K Police who would now be investigating special crime cases.

He said that focus was to give an orientation to young officers so that they could learn the nuances of investigation.

The DGP said that this training programme would be beneficial for both the gazetted officers as well as for the PSIs and investigating officers.

He said that during these two programmes around 210 officers were trained with the special investigation skills and that this was a sizable number to deal with the kind of workload the J&K Police has.

Singh advised the trainee officers that whatever they had learned during the training programme had to be carried forward for the larger interest of the organisation.