'Deemed relieved' | Govt cracks whip on teachers ‘enjoying DSEK sojourn’

Srinagar, Apr 14: Invoking the “deemed to be relieved” clause to send a stern message, the J&K Government has cracked a whip on the teachers who continue to be engaged in non-academic assignments in violation of rules.

The Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) Bishwajit Kumar Singh issued an order to detach around 18 teachers and four non-teaching employees (Library and Laboratory assistants) who were “adjusted” in DSEK in violation of norms.