Deepening insecurities among youth biggest hurdle in growth of J&K: Dr Farooq Abdullah

“A sense of choked democratic spaces and deepening insecurities in their own land remains the biggest hurdle in the growth of our youth. The persistent denial of political rights also contributed significantly to the widespread unrest, anxiety, and frustration in them,” Dr Farooq said.

NC, he said, was actively involving youth at all decision making levels to attune party policies to their needs. "Democratically elected governments since 1996 worked day in and day out to drive out fear from our youth. We worked towards creating safe spaces for them. But it seems that the dividends brought by the efforts of successive popular governments stand liquidated today,” the NC president said.

He added that the youth's participation in politics in Kashmir is a complex story to tell, yet the party with its immense efforts and capabilities has been able to bring more youth into its ranks. Today's joining is an effort in this direction. There is a greater need to amplify the process for a better future, he added.