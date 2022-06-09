Deepening insecurities among youth biggest hurdle in growth of J&K: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday called for ending the gap between youth and politics, saying only his party has the capability of bringing more youth into politics.
According to a press note, he was addressing a party function while welcoming a prominent political youth activist Iqbal Nabi Dar from Katipora, Tangmarg into the party fold.
Among others party’s Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Salman Ali Sagar, Imran Nabi Dar, Showkat Mir, Farooq Shah, JS Azad were also present.
“A sense of choked democratic spaces and deepening insecurities in their own land remains the biggest hurdle in the growth of our youth. The persistent denial of political rights also contributed significantly to the widespread unrest, anxiety, and frustration in them,” Dr Farooq said.
NC, he said, was actively involving youth at all decision making levels to attune party policies to their needs. "Democratically elected governments since 1996 worked day in and day out to drive out fear from our youth. We worked towards creating safe spaces for them. But it seems that the dividends brought by the efforts of successive popular governments stand liquidated today,” the NC president said.
He added that the youth's participation in politics in Kashmir is a complex story to tell, yet the party with its immense efforts and capabilities has been able to bring more youth into its ranks. Today's joining is an effort in this direction. There is a greater need to amplify the process for a better future, he added.
“The story of Kashmir’s youth is directly linked to broken promises, shrinking of democratic space and denial of any meaningful participation in a genuine democratic exercise,” Dr Farooq said, adding that the August 5, 2019 decisions have further deepened the trust deficit between the local youth and government.
“While youth in the rest of India have speedily become part of a changing economic paradigm, the youth in Jammu and Kashmir are still mired in the question of their political future, their identity, their lands, jobs and much more," he added.
National Conference, he said will continue to shoulder the worries of J&K youth and strive towards giving a secure future to them.
The new entrant on the occasion vowed to make the party stronger at grass root level.
Meanwhile, the party's Women's wing president Adv Shameema Firdous addressed a one day women's convention in District Ganderbal. Among others Er Sabiya Qadri, and Aisha Jameel were also present on the occasion. In Lolab, District President Kupwara Qaiser Jamshed Lone presided over a delegate session of Lolab constituency.