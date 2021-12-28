Defence Minister inaugurates 2 bridges in J&K's Sonamarg

Talking to the media, commander 32 BRTF Colonel M.A. Khan said, "Roads and bridges accelerate the rate of development of the country and are important not just from the point of view of defence, but also for promoting tourism and development."

Some of these bridges will become a lifeline for many villages located in the remote inaccessible areas. These bridges will assist in speedy mobilisation of the armed forces in strategically important sectors further bolstering the security environment as also contribute significantly towards the overall economic growth of remote border areas.