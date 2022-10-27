Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Kashmir to mark Infantry Day

Srinagar, Oct 27: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh landed at the Old Airfield on Thursday where he will attend an event to mark the 75th anniversary of Infantry Day, officials said.
Infantry Day is celebrated to commemorate the arrival of Indian Army at Budgam airfield on October 27, 1947, to protect Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistani raiders. It was the first military operation of Independent India.
The Army landed at the airfield after the 'instrument of accession' was signed on October 26, 1947, between the then Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir Hari Singh and the Union of India.