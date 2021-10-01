Defence secretary visits NCC battalion in Leh

According to a statement by defence spokesman Col Emron Musavi the Defence Secretary was briefed by Lt Col Siddharth Singh, Commanding Officer about various activities being carried out by NCC Cadets and the challenges being faced by NCC in Ladakh region. Dr Ajay Kumar was also briefed about the Border Area Expansion plan of NCC announced by Prime Minister on Independence Day.

Thereafter the Defence Secretary interacted with NCC Cadets and Associated NCC Officers (ANOs) of 1 LadakhBn NCC. The Defence Secretary lauded the performance of NCC Cadets towards Nation Building and motivated them to do their best in every endeavour.