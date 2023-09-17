‘Defiance of Direction’ | Concept of law is to minimise pain, maximise pleasure: CAT 

Disposing of a contempt plea by a job aspirant, Shabir Ahmad Mir, a Bench of Member (J), M S Latif said: “The case on hand depicts a very sorry state of affairs where because of negligence of the officials, intentional or unintentional, a person is deprived of his right to livelihood guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.”

After hearing petitioner’s counsel, Advocate Suhaib and J&K SSB through its counsel, the bench said, “The concept of law is to minimise pain and maximise pleasure.”

The case relates to the selection for the post of Telephone Operator, Divisional Cadre Kashmir, in the Agriculture Production Department for which advertisement notice was issued in 2011.