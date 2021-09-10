Kashmir

Degree colleges in J&K to reopen for vaccinated students, staff

The college administration will have to get permission from the concerned deputy commissioner of the district.
Degree colleges in J&K to reopen for vaccinated students, staff
A health worker administers COVID-19 jab to a student at Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar ahead of reopening of degree colleges in J&K, on Wednesday September 8, 2021.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Sept 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department on Friday ordered reopening of degree colleges for in person teaching following government's approval to commence physical class work subject to 100 percent vaccination of students and staff against COVID-19.

The government on September 5 allowed higher education institutions to commence physical class work with limited in person teaching subject to 100% vaccination of staff and students.

An order issued by Secretary to the Government Higher Education Department, Sushma Chauhan while referring to the government directive, allowed degree colleges of J&K to reopen subject to specific permission of the concerned deputy commissioner of the district.

Moreover, the concerned head of institution has been asked to ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing and COVID-19 protocol are adhered to in letter and spirit.

COVID-19
J&K degree colleges
Higher Educational Institutions
In Person Class Work

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com