Degree colleges in J&K to reopen for vaccinated students, staff

The government on September 5 allowed higher education institutions to commence physical class work with limited in person teaching subject to 100% vaccination of staff and students.

An order issued by Secretary to the Government Higher Education Department, Sushma Chauhan while referring to the government directive, allowed degree colleges of J&K to reopen subject to specific permission of the concerned deputy commissioner of the district.

Moreover, the concerned head of institution has been asked to ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing and COVID-19 protocol are adhered to in letter and spirit.