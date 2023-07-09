Delay in Hyderabad-bound flight irks Kashmiri fruit growers, traders

“We were traveling by an Indigo flight, which was delayed by at least 3 hours at Srinagar airport”, said Bashir Ahmad Baba , president of Fruit Growers and Dealers Association, Budgam.

Baba said that they landed at Ahmedabad Airport at 5.30 from where they had to board a Kolkata-bound flight at 7.25 pm.

“At Kolkata we had to catch another flight to get Hyderabad,” said Baba.