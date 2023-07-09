Delay in Hyderabad-bound flight irks Kashmiri fruit growers, traders

Srinagar, July 9: A delegation of fruit growers and traders had to face an ordeal after their Hyderabad-bound flight was inordinately delayed on Sunday.
The delegation was scheduled to participate in a buyer-seller meet organised by J & K Horticulture Planning and Marketing Department in Hyderabad tomorrow.
“We were traveling by an Indigo flight, which was delayed by at least 3 hours at Srinagar airport”, said Bashir Ahmad Baba , president of Fruit Growers and Dealers Association, Budgam.
Baba said that they landed at Ahmedabad Airport at 5.30 from where they had to board a Kolkata-bound flight at 7.25 pm.
“At Kolkata we had to catch another flight to get Hyderabad,” said Baba.
He alleged that the senior officials from the Department of Horticulture did not bother to book their tickets in direct or easy connecting flights.
Baba said that the officials along with the owners of some cold storages flew to the destination a day earlier and did not care for them.