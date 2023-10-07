Delay in releasing IAY payment leaves Rafiabad man in limbo

Mir, the father of five, had been eagerly anticipating the opportunity to repair or construct his home under this central government-sponsored housing scheme.

Mir's name appeared as the 34th beneficiary on the list of IAY recipients issued by the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Rohama on June 26, 2023.

While all the beneficiaries had already received their sanctioned payments, Mir found himself running from one office to another, desperately seeking the release of his funds, without any explanation for the delay.