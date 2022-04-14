Delay in widening , construction of Shopian-Bijbehara road takes toll on commuters, residents

The construction and widening of the Shopian- Bijbehara road was taken up under Centre Road Fund (CRF) and Rs 49 crores were sanctioned for the construction of 12 kms during the first leg of the project in 2016 - 2017.

"Initially the construction work went on spasmodically due to some legal issue but later the work was carried out in double shifts and a 12. 5 Km stretch was completed in 2018", said an official.

According to the official, the work was stopped again due to the paucity of funds.