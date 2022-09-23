Srinagar, Sep 23: Abdul Qayoom Wani, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum and Former president EJAC on Friday alleged that delayed counseling by BOPEE has compelled nursing and, parmedical aspirants to go out for diploma and degree.In a statement, he said he supports the just and genuine cause of the nursing and paramedical aspirants of Jammu and Kashmir.
He stated that Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) invites application for Parmedical / Nursing Diploma and degree courses in March every year during the last three years and are supposed to finalise the selection process by the month of June every year as is done in other states. But unfortunately BOPEE starts the counseling process either in November or December.