Delegation of All J&K Pasmanda Tabkajat Federation calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar: Delegations of All J&K Pasmanda Tabkajat Federation, Dalit Janjagrat Mission and Innovator from NIT Srinagar on Monday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The Delegation of All J&K Pasmanda Tabkajat Federation led by Muhammad Maqbool Sheikh submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to the welfare of members of various communities coming under the umbrella of OBC.

They raised the demand for a special employment drive for members of the OBC community with poor economic conditions, special schools and hostels for children of economically downtrodden OBC families, besides other demands.