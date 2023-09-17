Delegation of Khidmat center operators call on Mehbooba Mufti

The purpose of the meeting was to apprise Ms. Mufti of the numerous hardships they are currently facing and to discuss the alleged neglect by the Jammu & Kashmir Bank, a press release said.

Mufti emphasised the critical role played by the operators of Khidmat Centers in the socio-economic fabric of Jammu and Kashmir. She pointed out that, especially in times when the region is grappling with unemployment challenges, those who earn their livelihood through these centers must not be neglected. She underscored the fact that these operators have been protesting to draw the attention of JK Bank authorities, but their efforts have seemingly gone unanswered.