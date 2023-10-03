Delegation of Mata Kheer Bhawani Asthapan Committee Tikkar Kupwara calls on Lt Governor

Srinagar, Oct 3: A delegation of Mata Kheer Bhawani Asthapan Committee from Tikkar, Kupwara, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.
The members of the delegation led by Mohan Lal Padroo discussed the development of Mata Kheer Bhawani Asthapan at Tikkar, Kupwara. The delegation also apprised the Lieutenant Governor about restoration of historical structures within the premises of the temple.
Later, Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, Chairman All Jammu & Kashmir Folk Artists Association also called on the Lieutenant Governor.