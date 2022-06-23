Delegation of prominent personalities calls on Sajad Lone

Srinagar: A delegation of prominent personalities of Bandipora on Thursday called on J&K Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone and held a detailed discussion on a number of issues faced by the people of Bandipora.

According to a press note, the delegation comprised of political and social activists and prominent individuals representing their respective areas.

Along with PC President, senior leader Nizam-ud-din Bhat, Political Secretary to PC President Yasir Reshi, prominent business people Ghulam Nabi Tantray, Naseer Mir were also present.