Delegation of prominent personalities calls on Sajad Lone

Srinagar: A delegation of prominent personalities of Bandipora on Thursday called on J&K Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone and held a detailed discussion on a number of issues faced by the people of Bandipora.
According to a press note, the delegation comprised of political and social activists and prominent individuals representing their respective areas.
Along with PC President, senior leader Nizam-ud-din Bhat, Political Secretary to PC President Yasir Reshi, prominent business people Ghulam Nabi Tantray, Naseer Mir were also present.
As per a statement issued by the party, the visiting delegation met and interacted with PC leadership to discuss an array of issues concerning the party and the people of J&K.
The delegation apprised the PC President about the problems faced by the people due to a huge disconnect between the administration and people of J&K. “In absence of an elected government, the people of J&K are facing immense hardships.
The inaccessibility of this administration deepens the disconnection. People are showing up in droves in government departments and demanding to be heard. However at every level of government there is little or no access and audience”, the spokesperson quoted the delegation as having said.
After giving a patient hearing to the issues and grievances of the delegation, PC President Sajad Lone said there is an immediate need for greater interaction of officers at grassroots and urged the administration to work as a bridge between the government and citizens that promises a more effective and efficient governance delivery system.
He assured the delegation that the party will take up the issues confronting them at all levels for their swift redressal.