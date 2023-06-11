Delegation of religious leaders calls on Lt Governor

Srinagar, June 11: A delegation of religious leaders, led by Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan today.
The members of the delegation including scholars, preachers and Ulemas of Kashmir Division, discussed various matters of public importance, and the significant role of religious leaders in promoting spiritual heritage and social harmony in the region.
The Lt Governor assured all support and assistance from UT administration in furthering the spirit of unity, fraternity and brotherhood in Jammu Kashmir.
The delegation was comprised of Syed Ghulam Jeelani Andrabi, Haji Fayaz Ahmad Mir, Mohd Yousuf Baba, Bilal Ahmad Dar, Showket Ahmad Bhat, Showket Samad and Bilal Ahmad.