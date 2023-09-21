Delegation of senior citizens support service club, others call on Lt Governor

Jammu, Sep 21: Vikram Randhawa, former Legislator called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.
Randhawa expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for the policy for recruitment of sports persons.
The Lt Governor assured that the recruitment process will be completed soon and vacant posts in the other departments will also be filled at the earliest.
A delegation of Senior Citizens Support Service Club, Chowadi led by Maj Gen SK Sharma, AVSM (Retd), former Member SMVDSB, comprising its Chairman Dr Kasturi Lal, former Principal GMC and President Ashok Gupta, former Drug Controller J&K called on the Lt Governor and requested him to make Dogri a compulsory subject in the schools. Kailash Langer, and Raman Gandotra, Social activists were also present.
A delegation led by Ashok Jasrotia, Member BJP State Executive Jammu Kashmir met the Lt Governor and apprised various issues and developmental demands which include completion of pending work of Juthana Bridge Kathua, naming of a road and Village after Martyr Surinder Kumar Sharma of Upper Garnari, issue of mobile connectivity in village Sandhi of Samba, completion of pending works of Check Dam on Jakh Nallah among other.
A delegation of BJP from Poonch led by Asif Azad, District Secretary also called on the Lt Governor and put forth demands of construction of Ring Road in Mendhar town, improvement of power infrastructure among other demands. Later, a delegation of Federation of Industries, led by Lalit Mahajan met the Lt Governor and apprised him of the issues related to existing working Industrial Units of UT of J&K.
The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation of due consideration and appropriate redressal of the genuine issues and demands on merit.