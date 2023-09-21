Delegation of senior citizens support service club, others call on Lt Governor

Randhawa expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for the policy for recruitment of sports persons.

The Lt Governor assured that the recruitment process will be completed soon and vacant posts in the other departments will also be filled at the earliest.

A delegation of Senior Citizens Support Service Club, Chowadi led by Maj Gen SK Sharma, AVSM (Retd), former Member SMVDSB, comprising its Chairman Dr Kasturi Lal, former Principal GMC and President Ashok Gupta, former Drug Controller J&K called on the Lt Governor and requested him to make Dogri a compulsory subject in the schools. Kailash Langer, and Raman Gandotra, Social activists were also present.