Delegation of SPIC MACAY calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar, Aug 14: A delegation of Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here.

The delegation led by Dr Kiran Seth, Founder SPIC MACAY; Rashmi Malik, Chairperson; Rajiv Giri, former Treasurer; Prof Rakesh Sehgal, Director NIT; Prof Muzaffar Ahmed Bhat, Principal GDC Anantnag & Advisor SPIC MACAY, briefed the Lt Governor about the activities and motto of the organisation.