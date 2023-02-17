Delhi court convicts 4 Hizbul operatives for money laundering

The quantum of punishment will be announced on February 27. The Enforcement Department in a statement said the case relates to FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under UAPA.

The statement said “investigation established that in the garb of Jammu Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust (JKART), Hizbul Mujahideen was actively involved in funding militants activities in J&K," the ED said. “The chargesheet in this case against 12 terrorists was filed in April 2020 and out of them, eight have been declared 'proclaimed offenders' by the court. Assets worth Rs 1.22 crore were attacked as part of this investigation,” the statement added.