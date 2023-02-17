Delhi court convicts 4 Hizbul operatives for money laundering

Srinagar, Feb 17: A court in Delhi convicted four operatives of banned terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen on money laundering charges
The case related to terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists Mohammad Shafi Shah, Talib Lali, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone were convicted under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The quantum of punishment will be announced on February 27. The Enforcement Department in a statement said the case relates to FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under UAPA.
The statement said “investigation established that in the garb of Jammu Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust (JKART), Hizbul Mujahideen was actively involved in funding militants activities in J&K," the ED said. “The chargesheet in this case against 12 terrorists was filed in April 2020 and out of them, eight have been declared 'proclaimed offenders' by the court. Assets worth Rs 1.22 crore were attacked as part of this investigation,” the statement added.