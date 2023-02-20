Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response on plea claiming absence of penal code for foreigners in J&K

“That the effect of the above is that while the Ranbir Penal Code, 1989 has been repealed and while Indian Penal Code, 1860 continues to have extra territorial application, so, any Indian committing offence in territory of Jammu and Kashmir would be punished, while any foreign national committing an offence in territory of Jammu and Kashmir would go scot-free as the definition of India for Indian Penal Code excludes territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This would be against Constitutional Guarantees in Article 19(l)(d) and (e) of the Constitution of India,” the plea stated.

The petitioner also challenged the validity of Section 18 stating that it is violative of Articles 1(3), 19(1)(d) and 19(1)(e) of the Constitution of India.

“That even Indian citizens would be facing trial under Indian Penal Code, 1860 in the territory of Jammu and Kashmir as committing offense outside India, which is against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. This would be against Article 1 (3) of the Constitution of India. That in fact they would be subjected to various international conventions/approvals which would create an anomalous situation. This would be against Article 1(3) of the Constitution of India.”

Senior Advocate Pawanjit Singh Bindra along with advocates Manish Kaushik, Ajit Singh Joher, Sushant Singhal, Snigdha Rajpal, MB Jain appeared for the petitioner.

ASG Chetan Sharma, CGSC Apoorv Kurup and advocates Swati Bhardwaj, Amit Gupta, Ojaswa Pathak, and Saurabh Tripathi appeared for the respondents.