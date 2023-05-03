Delhi Public School Srinagar students shine in JEE MAINS 2023

DPS in a statement said “their hard work, dedication and perseverance have paid off in a big way, and we are immensely proud of their achievement.” “It is indeed a proud moment for the school as well, and we hope that this success serves as an inspiration for other students to follow. We extend our heartiest congratulations to the students and their parents for this remarkable achievement,” it said.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of our teaching faculty, who have played a pivotal role in shaping the academic success of our students. Their guidance and mentorship have been instrumental in helping our students achieve such remarkable scores.