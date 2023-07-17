Delighted to know Namda is reviving: PM Modi on Kashmir craft

Srinagar, July 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the efforts of Kashmir artisans responsible for revival of Namda craft.
While quoting a report of Namda exports, PM Modi, in a tweet, said that the revival of the craft was great news for heritage of the region.
"Delighted that Kashmir's centuries-old 'Namda' craft is reviving and now reaching global shores after years! This is a testament to our artisans' skills and resilience. This revival is great news for our rich heritage, " he said.