Delimitation Commission already courted controversy: Soz

Srinagar, Apr 5: Former union minister Prof Saifuddin Soz on Tuesday said the Delimitation Commission has already courted controversy by not inviting political parties properly.
In a statement he said that instead the Commission has invited individuals as per a list, the author of which is yet to be known.
He added that it is not yet known as to why it (the Commission) has not invited political parties, who could highlight public demands in a responsible manner.
“The Commission has not taken adequate notice of the fact that it has a very serious business of public interest on hand and it should deal with the subject, rather seriously, "he said.