Delimitation Commission concludes two day visit to J&K, meets over 400 delegations

In response to the draft delimitation proposal published in Gazette of India (extraordinary) and in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Gazette on 14th March, 2022, around 400 suggestions/representations with 4000 signatories were received by the commission till 21st of March, 2022, said an official.

He said the Commission decided to provide personal hearing to all these delegations, both in Jammu as well as Srinagar so that the public can directly interact with the members of the Commission and present their suggestions before them.