Delimitation Commission preparing draft report after J&K visit

Srinagar, Jul 18: Nearly a fortnight after its maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Delimitation Commission has started working on a draft report on the proposed new shape of assembly constituencies that will be shared with its associate members before being put in the public domain, officials here said on Sunday.



The commission headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai had visited the union territory from July 6 to 9. The commission also comprises Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra as an ex-officio member and the Jammu and Kashmir electoral officer.



The officials said the commission will compile the data received from deputy commissioners and nearly 290 delegations comprising 800 representatives of political parties and people from other walks of life whom its members met during their visit.