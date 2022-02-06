Delimitation Commission’s draft report pits people against each other on religious, ethnic lines: Tariq Karra

Srinagar, Feb 5 : Senior leader and Congress Working Committee member, Tariq Hameed Karra on Saturday said that the Delimitation Commission’s draft report "is the very successful exercise of pitting people against each other".
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Karra said that Delimitation Commission draft report is the "exercise of pitting people against each other on religious and ethnic line".
"Delimitation Commissions Draft report, A very successful exercise of pitting people against each other on religious and ethnic lines,” he tweeted.
While quoting Simone de Beauvoir, Karra said: “Unless we didn't have facilitators and collaborators amongst our own selves, the oppressor wouldn't have been this much strong.”
He also said that it is a "message to the people and those facilitators who have been instrumental in providing a foothold to the oppressors, directly or indirectly".
"It is an outcome of a nefarious design of disempowering a particular region and a sect of our pluralistic society. Carving out a geographically unnatural and linguistically divergent Parliamentary Constituency like Anantnag-Rajauri is a glaring example of that," he added.
Notably, the Delimitation Commission on Friday sent a second draft report to five Parliament Members, who are part of the Commission, and asked them to submit their objections, if any, by February 14.
The Commission has reportedly proposed massive changes in Kashmir division in the second draft report.