Delimitation draft aimed at dividing people: PDP

Kupwara, Mar 9: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone (Hanjura) Wednesday said that the draft of the Delimitation Commission was aimed at dividing the people.
A statement of PDP issued here said that speaking during a workers’ convention in Kupwara, Lone said that the draft had been made to divide the people and to alienate further.
“The draft is not acceptable to PDP,” he said.
Lone said that PDP would never betray the people and continue to represent their aspirations. He cautioned the people against the “conspiracies being hatched to divide and rule”.
“There is strength in unity and those who conspire should be given a befitting reply,” Hanjura said.
PDP State Secretaries Abdul Hameed Kohseen and Ghulam Mohiuddin (Wachi) and State Youth Secretary Arif Laigaroo were also present at the convention.
The statement said that later the PDP leaders visited the house of the kid who was murdered allegedly by his neighbour in Awoora areas of Kupwara and expressed sympathy with his bereaved family.