‘Delimitation draft served BJP’s interests’
Jammu, Feb 18: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone (Hanjura) Friday alleged that instead of incorporating wishes and aspirations of all sections of the society in its recommendations, the Delimitation Commission “followed BJP’s divisive agenda”.
“Every section of the society has opposed the draft report which is a clear indication that it was prepared only to pursue BJP’s agenda in Jammu and Kashmir,” Hanjura said addressing a news conference here.
Referring to the alleged “leaked conversation between BJP’s J&K unit president and another party leader, he said, “It has authenticated the allegation that the report was prepared on the directions of the BJP leaders.”
Accusing BJP leadership of merging several constituencies to create chaos and confusion, Hanjura said that erasing the HabbaKadal constituency from the political map of Jammu and Kashmir was a clear indication of BJP’s “designs to deprive Kashmiri Pandits of their representation in the assembly”.
He said that most of the assembly constituencies were redrawn in “an irrelevant and irrational manner just to carry forward BJP’s agenda”.