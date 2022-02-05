Delimitation of constituencies Unacceptable: Congress

Jammu, Feb 5: Congress on Saturday said that norms, criteria, ground realities, and aspirations of the people seem to have been ignored in the delimitation of assembly segments and Lok Sabha constituencies.
A statement of Congress issued here quoted the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Ravinder Sharma as saying that the norms and fair criteria seem to have been ignored by the commission.
He said that people were surprised over the kind of divisions, clubbing of certain areas ignoring the ground realities putting the people to great hardships, and worst inconvenience in most areas.
"This is certainly not as per the needs, wishes and aspirations of people," Sharma said.
He said surprisingly most of the recommendations were already in circulation and public domain through the ruling party leaders most of who had been campaigning for past couple of months now.