Delivery of smooth, hassle free health care to citizens priority: Bhupinder Kumar

The Administrative Secretary while taking serious note of the reports of some doctors doing private practice during working hours said that this practice shall not be tolerated and strict administrative action shall follow against such Doctors.

He said that no DDO shall be allowed to draw the salary of any Health official who is attached and such culture of adhocism shall be done away with.

He said that focus shall be laid on making cheap and affordable medicines available for patients through the Jan Aushadhi chain of Stores in the Health Institutions of J&K. Appreciating the launch of the Digital Health Mission, he said that this is a huge milestone in the delivery of Health Care of the Country and directions have been issued for its smooth launch.

A PowerPoint presentation was presented by the Director Coordination, New Medical Colleges, J&K about the status of operationalizing the new Medical Colleges Handwara and Udhampur. A detailed overview was also presented about the already established New Medical Colleges.

He thanked all the Heads of Departments including the Principals of the Medical Colleges for their role in improving the health care delivery in J&K and emphasized on making continuous efforts to improve the quality of healthcare which ultimately leads to a higher satisfaction level among the General Public.