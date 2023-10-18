Demand side management prerequisite for ensuring quality power supply during winters: CS

He asked them to publish the Do’s & Don’ts for general public to sensitise them about the harmful effects of using crude heating or cooking gadgets. He called for prioritizing the supply of electricity as per the feeder wise AT&C losses. He told them to saturate the feeders with smart meters having mixed gadgets currently.

Dr Mehta also stressed on giving feeder wise energy and revenue targets to the field functionaries for improved demand side management. He directed for bringing down the overall AT&C losses especially in smart metered areas to 10 percent as per the established norms.

While taking review of the financial health of the associated corporations, the Chief Secretary urged the Department to carryout study of the power purchase mechanism of all the States/UTs of the country. He directed for making a comparison chart about the purchase and supply of energy in each State so that the UT too could think about bringing more efficiency into the system.