Demise condoled

Srinagar, Jan 8: The Planning Department and the Personal Staff Association of the High Court (HC) Saturday expressed condolences over the demise of lawyer Pirzada Miraj Azim, the brother-in-law of Planning Officer, Office of the Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir, Syed Musadiq Qadri, and Additional Registrar-cum-Secretary HC, Syed Tasaduq Qadri.
A statement of the Planning Department issued here said that they conveyed a condolence meeting to express solidarity with the bereaved family, Syed Musadiq Qadri.
Assistant Director, Planning Department, Showkat Ahmad Koul, who chaired the condolence meeting with the planning officers and officials of the Planning Department expressed grief over the demise of Azim and prayed for peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.
The meeting ended with Fateha Khawani prayers.
Meanwhile, a statement of the Personal Staff Association of the HC issued here said that it prayed for granting Jannat-ul-Firdous to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.