Demise condoled

Srinagar, Mar 24: Nawa Bazar Welfare Society has condoled the demise of wife of Peer Khurshid Ahmad Fareedi.
In a statement Bashir Ahmad Khan, chairman of Nawa Bazar Welfare Society and general secretary of Masjid Auqaf condoled the demise of Manzoora Begum. “She was a noble and righteous lady and daughter in law of noted poet Faqeer Waza Mehmood. We express sympathies with the bereaved family,” Khan added.
Meanwhile, Fateh Khaani of the deceased will be held on Sunday, March 26 at her residence Shorgari Mohalla at 10 am at Nawa Bazar.